John Lindsey: Elements will combine to make beaches dangerous

Destructive interference occurs when the different wave trains are 180 degrees out of phase and cancel each other out. Constructive interference occurs when the different wave trains are in phase, and two smaller waves coalesce to produce a massive wave for a short time.

That additive formation of the large crests and deep troughs can suddenly cause waves of enormous size to form.

In oceanography, rogue waves are defined as waves whose height is more than twice the significant wave height. Significant wave height is defined as the average height of the waves in the top third of the wave record.

That turns out to be very close to what an experienced mariner — an "old salt" — would perceive the wave heights to be.

The Southern Hemisphere swell trains are notorious for having extended periods between wave sets, which can lull the inexperienced beachgoers into a false sense of security before the so-called "sneaker waves" rear their ugly heads.

Surfer lore will tell you the highest waves come in the middle of the wave train. In the middle of the group, the wave crests and troughs are in phase with each other and add together for maximum height. That is the so-called seventh wave.