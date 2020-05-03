John Lindsey: Ocean’s glow requires right conditions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Many of us have seen the spectacular photograph of a surfer on a glowing electric-blue-colored wave as it crashed onto Newport Beach in the Southern California Bight.

The illuminating phenomenon is called “bioluminescence” and occurs when dinoflagellate plankton emits flashes of blue or green light in response to agitation. Bioluminescence is associated with red tides and other types of plankton blooms.

That has led many to ask if we could see a similar light show along the Central Coast anytime soon. Probably not, and here is why:

The northwesterly “spring” winds have kicked in along the Central Coast, which has produced a lot of fog-free afternoons, high seas and vast amounts of upwelling.

That, in turn, has as brought frigid, clear and nutrient-rich water from the ocean’s depths to the surface along the immediate shoreline to replace the shallow water that is pushed out to sea.

Seawater temperatures at the Diablo Canyon Marina dropped to a bone-chilling 49 degrees, and the northwesterly seas have averaged between 5 and 7 feet in height. Overall, that’s a bit too cold and rough for the development of massive plankton blooms.