Judy Frost, the incumbent for Trustee Area 5 of the Santa Barbara County Board of Education, still held a lead over challenger Gabriel Morales when the updated election results were published Wednesday.

Judy Frost, the incumbent for Trustee Area No. 5 of the Santa Barbara County Board of Education, appeared to hold on to her seat as she held a lead over challenger Gabriel Morales when the updated election results were published Wednesday.

In the updated semi-official results, Frost led 5,018 to 4,135 over Morales, with Frost receiving 54.4% of the 10,967 votes recorded. Morales' total equated to 44.8% of the total votes counted.

Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Joe Holland said mail-in ballots received Election Day and those postmarked that day and received within seven days will be counted this week, along with provisional ballots, and those results are scheduled to be reported by 5 p.m. Tuesday. Holland said he didn’t expect those to have much if any impact on final results.

