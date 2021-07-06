Julie Weiner has been hired as the chief development officer of CommUnify, formerly the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County.
Weiner, who grew up in Santa Barbara, has more than 20 years experience generating revenue in the nonprofit, arts, education and corporate sectors, said a spokesman for the community action agency’s board of directors.
Before joining CommUnify, Weiner served as chief development officer for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, where she led all fundraising efforts.
Prior to that, she served as director of development for UCSB's Division of Humanities and Fine Arts for 5½ years, where she was responsible for major gifts.
Weiner is a former television and software executive and served as director of international sales at Commission Junction and Citrix Online before co-founding the cloud computing company NTRglobal.
She completed graduate studies in law, management and audiovisual communications at the Pantheon-Sorbonne in Paris, France, after earning a bachelor’s degree in mass communications at UCLA.
Weiner also has served as a board member for the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara and as a fundraising volunteer for Ensemble Theater Company.
For more information, visit www.communifysb.org.