Juvenile passenger extricated, hospitalized after vehicle collision near Blosser, Stowell roads

A juvenile passenger was extricated and hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision Sunday near the intersection of West Stowell and South Blosser roads.

Santa Maria Fire personnel responded to the collision shortly before 5:30 p.m., according to Battalion Chief Tony Clayburg.

Upon arrival, fire crews located a juvenile passenger, who wasn't identified, trapped in one of the vehicles. Crews extricated the juvenile, then transported them via ground ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of moderate injuries.

A Santa Maria Fire truck, engine and battalion commander, and Santa Maria Police officers also responded to the scene, according to Clayburg.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0