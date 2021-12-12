Construction of a new kangaroo exhibit at the Santa Barbara Zoo is nearly complete and scheduled to officially open to the public on Jan. 8, the zoo announced Thursday.

The 15,000-square-foot Australian Walkabout exhibit promises to transport guests Down Under, where they can also walk among neighboring wallabies, emus, and native Australian birds and plants on display.

The exhibit "is designed to put guests right in the middle of the action," offering open pathways for exploring, beautiful landscapes, and "some of the most iconic and unique wildlife representatives from the continent of Australia," a zoo spokeswoman said.

Featured residents include three male Western grey kangaroos named Max, Aspen and Coolibah, who all recently arrived to the Central Coast. Max was born in May 2020, and arrived to Santa Barbara Zoo from the San Diego Zoo, while brothers Aspen, born in August 2019, and Coolibah, born in August 2020, arrived together from the Los Angeles Zoo. The name Coolibah refers to a type of eucalyptus tree.

According to Dr. Julie Barnes, the zoo’s vice president of Animal Care & Health, all of the animals, including four Bennett’s wallabies and two emus, are cohabitating within the exhibit and are successfully adjusting to their new surroundings.

“So far the animals all seem to be adjusting really well, and we’re really looking forward to introducing these unique and iconic animals to our guests very soon,” Barnes added.

Western grey kangaroos are in the family of marsupials called Macropodidae ("big foot") that includes 50 species found throughout southern Australia. Characteristic to the species, kangaroos have powerful, large rear legs which support their leaping motion and long tails which aid with balance.

As one of the largest macropods, the adult males weigh as much as 120 pounds, and the females approximately 60 pounds. They are a social species and usually live in groups of up to 50 known as mobs, and mainly feed on grasses, some herbs, leaves, tree bark and shrubs.

Max is sponsored by Jess and Aaron Goldberg; Coolibah is sponsored by Charlotte and Ken Richardson; and Aspen is sponsored by Alaia.

