Ken Doud to lead virtual safari on Thursday

Solvang Library and Santa Ynez Natural History Society are sponsoring an in-person talk given by local resident Ken Doud who will answer: What if California megafauna from the Late Pleistocene period (prehistoric elephants, lions, saber-toothed cats, and more) did not become extinct, but instead could be viewed at a local game preserve on Figueroa Mountain?

Titled "Figueroa Mountain Game Preserve with Ken Doud," the discussion will be held in-person at the Solvang Library on Thursday, May 11, from 7 to 8 p.m.

