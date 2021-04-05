Kenneth Kahn reelected as tribal chairman for Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians

Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Tribal Chairman Kenneth Kahn has been reelected to a third term in a recent vote by the tribe’s governing body, according to a Chumash spokesman.

Kahn was elected to the tribe's Business Committee in 2003 and served for seven consecutive terms as secretary/treasurer and vice chairman before being appointed tribal chairman in a special election in 2016.

Under Kahn's chairmanship, according to the spokesman, the tribe completed expansion of the casino, Camp 4 was placed into federal trust by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and progress continues on the tribe’s Santa Ynez Chumash Museum and Cultural Center project.

Also reappointed were all four members of the tribe’s Business Committee: Mike Lopez, Maxine Littlejohn, Gary Pace and Raul Armenta.

Lopez, who served nearly a decade as Gaming Commission chairman and joined the Business Committee in 2015, will be serving his fourth consecutive term on the tribe’s leadership team and his first term as vice chairman, the spokesman said.

In addition to his role on the Business Committee, Lopez serves as a representative for the tribe’s Education Committee, is currently a board member for the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County and also serves as vice chairman for the California Nations Indian Gaming Association’s executive board.