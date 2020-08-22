Kevin Andrews: Support from friends, family, Mission Hope pays off in cancer fight

Before COVID-19, there was cancer. Kevin Andrews was just getting back up to speed when the shelter-at-home mandate was put into place, but in his pre-COVID down time, he’d manage chemotherapy, surgeries and a wedding with the support of family, friends, Mission Hope Cancer Center, 17 Strong and a variety of wedding professionals.
“My wife is a nurse and has been a driving force behind everything that’s happened. She not only had the knowledge, but the resources,” Andrews said.
Kevin and Anna were engaged in September 2018. Two months later, he was diagnosed with germ cell cancer.
“I thought I had a hernia. The urologist thought I had an infection. Anna suggested we get blood work done and that came up with the cancer. They called me with the diagnosis in the morning and I was in surgery that afternoon,” Kevin said.
The fast-growing form of testicular cancer had already made its way to his lymph nodes. When the first surgery and initial round of chemotherapy didn’t do the trick, Mission Hope’s Dr. Robert Dichmann referred Kevin to USC for a second surgery during the winter of 2019.
“I was very fortunate in that the surgeon I got created a new procedure that replaced the sternum-to-pelvis incision with a four-inch incision through the muscle wall around your belly button. It affects your abdomen, so there’s been a bit of recovery after that, but it’s been fairly easy,” Kevin said.
There were some oddities in his recovery: “One foot got super cold while the other was super hot, random, and there was some nerve affectation along the inside of my leg for awhile.”
But the effects were nothing he couldn’t handle with his sweetheart at his side.
“My wife was the one who pushed me over the edge to get it checked out. I’d dealt with it for two or three weeks figuring I’d recover, probably had a hernia, my body was doing it’s thing. I put it off probably longer than I should have, but we were fortunate to catch it when I did,” Kevin said.
He wasn’t gung-ho at the thought of chemotherapy, so sought out a second opinion from a homeopathic doctor.
“He looked me square in the face and said, ‘What’s going on, you have to take care of right now.’ If I had waited, it would have been a lot worse,” Kevin said.
They’d planned to get married in June 2019, but with medical issues at hand and encouragement from their community, Kevin and Anna bumped up the date six months.
“For her to be able to make the calls that needed to be made if I became incapacitated, we felt moving up the date was most beneficial,” Kevin said.
From there the small-town circle kicked in. Kevin’s mom was talking to a friend “who knew someone who knew someone who was a wedding coordinator.” Wedding industry professionals joined forces to put together a special wedding ceremony at Rava Winery on two weeks notice in January 2019. Kevin worked his way through chemo while Anna did the heavy lifting for the wedding.
“They went above and beyond. It was pretty special,” Kevin said.
They enjoyed a brief honeymoon in Avila Beach, all he could handle at the time, and later a trip to Hawaii. They’d held off on a trip donated by 17 Strong which has now been delayed by COVID-19, but they continue looking ahead.
“Community support has been a big deal to us through his whole thing. We’re supper blessed by the community around here, from Mission Hope to family and friends and even strangers who all made a huge difference in all of this. They let us handle our business and at the same time they were there for us,” Kevin said.
He was especially grateful to Holly and Steve Teixeira of 17 Strong for their ongoing encouragement and support.
“They’ve been pretty influential in this whole situation. They’ve been extremely patient with me, amazing through this whole thing. Their organization is pretty special. It’s been a huge blessing to interact with them,” Kevin said.
For more information about 17 Strong, the Five Cities-based nonprofit focused on the needs of patients ages 17 to 40, visit seventeenstrong.org.
