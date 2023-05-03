Allan Hancock College hosted its second annual Asian Pacific American Heritage Month celebration in Santa Maria on Wednesday.

The event was sponsored by the Associated Student Body Government and included keynote speaker Genevieve Siwabessy, the associate superintendent and vice president of student services.

Siwabessy shared her experience and some lessons from being a young Indonesian immigrant and how she navigated her way through America. She encouraged attendees to take time in the month to learn about the contributions that Asian American and Pacific Islanders have made to America's history, society and culture.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0