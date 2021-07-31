When Kimason “Kiki” Brown was feeling at her lowest, sore and sick from the surgeries, radiation and chemotherapy sessions treating her breast cancer, her closest companion knew just how to behave.
She stayed away from Brown’s sore spots, cuddled for hours in their Orcutt home, warned off would-be visitors when Brown wasn’t ready for them, and welcomed them into their Orcutt home when she was fit for company.
“She knew there was a problem. I would wimper; she would spoon with me. She’s 12 pounds of love,” Brown said of her Chipin canine companion RZA.
The pinscher-marked, Chihuahua-sized bundle of affection was supported in her care efforts by an extensive circle of Santa Maria family and friends after Brown’s annual mammogram turned up breast tissue riddled with cancer.
“It was definitely a shocker. I do mammograms all the time. In one year, it went from nothing to breasts filled with cancer. It was just about overnight,” Brown said.
She’d considered skipping a year, but well publicized well-check incentive programs reminded her to make her appointment, nagged her into carrying on with her annual routine. And she’s thankful.
“Had I not gone, I probably wouldn’t be here a year from now. It’s definitely something people should do,” she said.
A double mastectomy in October followed by chemotherapy and radiation took down the cybersecurity tech marketing professional. She lost her hair, her nails, and picked up neuropathy, but continued working from home.
“My journey has been, thanks to Mission Hope, very smooth, but losing your hair, nails, the mucous covering my eyes when my lashes fell out, bleeding nails, that’s all been a horrible, horrible, horrible experience that no one can really prepare you for,” Brown said.
Now under the care of Dr. Dustin Stevenson, Brown has taken advantage of programs offered by Mission Hope Cancer Center. Dignity Health nurses have provided in-home care. Nurse navigators have guided her down the path through treatment to after care. Scarf-tying and make-up classes have been godsends, she said.
“The Look Good, Feel Good program was awesome. I did the scarf-tying class twice. It was nice to talk to other ladies and see them going through it as well. It was nice to have that camaraderie right off,” Brown said.
The granddaughter of Santa Maria 2020 Citizens of the Year Ori and Gladys Johnson has no shortage of family, but when it came to talking cancer, the going got rough.
“I didn’t know who to talk to with this. I was shaking. Even the family doesn’t know what to say, but these women knew because they’re all going through it, too,” Brown said.
She credited the positive daily presence of her care team with driving her forward.
“The team has been just awesome. There’ve been days I can barely drag myself out of bed, but they’re there with smiling faces and just helpful. They adjust to your mood when you come in and you feel personally cared for,” Brown said.
Now she’s looking toward healing and recovery.
“I’m having trouble with the plastic surgery thing because when you first see it, it’s not what you expect. It’s not pretty down there,” she said.
And there’s a lot of work to go toward reconstruction: spacers, radiation, and finally implant surgery.
“You can keep this diet, but I had been in the middle of a weight challenge, so there’s that,” Brown said of the weight loss her treatment brought about.
“This whole experience has really, really made me think of what’s important in my life. The chase of the money, the mansion, whatever, none of that matters. None of it. What matters to me is when I wake up and I can see light and I’m alive, I have sun on my face, that’s priceless. It’s not that I didn’t notice it before, but I appreciate it now. It’s not that I didn’t appreciate and love my family and friends before, but I’m going to tell people how I feel. I’m not going to wait for a special occasion,” Brown said.
As she heals and the pandemic clears, she’ll return to karaoke, church camaraderie and wine tasting. As her neuropathy dissipates, she’ll return to building modern miniature dollhouses.
“Cancer is not the end. With folks like Mission Hope you can make it and you’ll be just fine,” Brown said.