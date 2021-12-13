No one was injured in a fire that broke out shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday in a house in the 1600 block of Calle Nueve, just off Via Lato, near Lompoc, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
All the occupants were safely evacuated as firefighters pulled hose lines and quickly knocked down the fire that erupted in the kitchen, said County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Crews remained on scene for a time, ventilating the house, conducting salvage operations and assisting the residents, Bertucelli said.
The cause is still under investigation, he said.