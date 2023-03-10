Paul Flores, the man convicted of killing Kristin Smart, will be sentenced Friday. 

Flores, 46, was found guilty of first-degree murder in October by a Monterey County jury in the death of Smart, a 19-year-old first-year Cal Poly student who disappeared in 1996 but whose body has never been found.

Flores faces 25 years to life in state prison. A Monterey County judge denied the requests by Flores' defense team for a new trial Friday in Salinas. 

