L.A. Archdiocese: Solvang-based statue of Junipero Serra will stay; petition for removal gains strength

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has announced that Solvang's Friar Junipero Serra statue located at the entrance to Mission Santa Inés will remain on mission grounds despite a petition calling for its removal.

In their statement, archdiocese officials explained the statue is not a historical monument or civic memorial but "an image of a saint set to encourage us to treat one another with love and respect as our Catholic faith teaches us."

"As a place of worship for thousands of Catholic faithful, we respectfully must affirm our First Amendment right to keep the statue of St. Junípero Serra safely on our mission grounds where it stands and where the faithful can visit and venerate it," the statement read.

Lompoc resident Maurissa Vigil, 26, a Black Lives Matter organizer who is spearheading the appeal for the statue's removal, said that as of Sunday a petition launched via Change.org has reached over 1,000 signatures. The initial goal was 500.