You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Purisima School kicks off holiday season with Holiday Lights Cruise-Thru

La Purisima School kicks off holiday season with Holiday Lights Cruise-Thru

La Purisima Concepcion Elementary School dazzled Lompoc residents on Friday night with its Holiday Lights Cruise-Thru, which drew lines of vehicles filled with eager children.

The seasonal programming, which replaced the school's annual community Christmas Village of Lights due to the ongoing pandemic, will shine 6 to 9 p.m. every Friday through Sunday, through Jan. 3.

The evening event featured thousands of bright and glittering Christmas lights and elaborate holiday-themed displays formatted for families to enjoy from the comfort and safety of their own vehicles.

Admission remains free to the public with the donation of an unwrapped toy for infants and children up to 16 years of age. Gifts will be donated to families in need through the Society of St. Vincent De Paul H.O.P.E shop.

La Purisima Concepcion Elementary is located at 219 W. Olive Ave. in Lompoc.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News