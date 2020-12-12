La Purisima School kicks off holiday season with Holiday Lights Cruise-Thru

La Purisima Concepcion Elementary School dazzled Lompoc residents on Friday night with its Holiday Lights Cruise-Thru, which drew lines of vehicles filled with eager children.

The seasonal programming, which replaced the school's annual community Christmas Village of Lights due to the ongoing pandemic, will shine 6 to 9 p.m. every Friday through Sunday, through Jan. 3.

The evening event featured thousands of bright and glittering Christmas lights and elaborate holiday-themed displays formatted for families to enjoy from the comfort and safety of their own vehicles.

Admission remains free to the public with the donation of an unwrapped toy for infants and children up to 16 years of age. Gifts will be donated to families in need through the Society of St. Vincent De Paul H.O.P.E shop.

La Purisima Concepcion Elementary is located at 219 W. Olive Ave. in Lompoc.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.

