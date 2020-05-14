Lady Rocket Foundation offering space education programs online

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A foundation that promotes space education, and has offered its programs at a Lompoc school, announced this month that several of its lessons are now online and available to all students.

The Lady Rocket Foundation, which was founded in 2018, has made its Space Inspiration Program available at cosmeeters.com.

The program, which had most recently been offered at Lompoc’s Hapgood Elementary School, attempts to engage students with hands-on activities while covering science and art standards, according to Sue Coupland, the foundation’s co-founder and education director.

Some of the lessons now being offered online include parachute design, and the construction of straw rockets and pasta rovers.

“Since we were not able to complete the program, and since teachers, parents, and students are looking for fun educational activities that can be done at home, [the] Lady Rocket Foundation decided to make these activities available for free online, though donations are always welcome,” Coupland said, referring to the school closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.