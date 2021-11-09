To learn more about the Land Trust For more information about the Land Trust of Santa Barbara County, including how to support and work for the nonprofit organization, visit www.sblandtrust.org.

The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County said it conserved more than 4,000 acres of open space this year, the most in a single year in the last decade, bringing the total acreage protected by the nonprofit organization over its 36-year history to 31,511.

Despite the turbulence of 2021 from the pandemic, drought and the Alisal fire, the Land Trust is working on several more projects that will continue into 2022 as part of its five-year strategic plan, said Katie Szabo, marketing and communications coordinator.

The Yellow Foxtrot, Jalama Canyon Ranch and, most recently, the Tranquillon conservation projects protected habitat for endangered species, rare ecological areas, renewable energy and the livelihoods of farm and ranch families throughout the county, Szabo said.

Other major conservation projects achieved by the Land Trust include Point Sal, the Sedgwick Reserve and the new Rincon Bluffs Preserve.

“Land conservation plays an important role in building Santa Barbara County’s equity and climate resilience and we are beyond excited about the sheer volume and potential of the work ahead,” said Meredith Hendricks, executive director of the organization.

Szabo noted the Alisal fire burned more than 17,000 acres in a week, including much of the Arroyo Hondo Preserve that’s owned and operated by the Land Trust, but the preserve staff and historic structures remained unharmed.

Land Trust officials said the fire damage underscored the need to strategically conserve land.

“COVID really reminded people how important it is to get outside,” Hendricks said. “And this fire reminded us how vulnerable we are and how important it is to have places like this to create a natural buffer in our land.”

She said the access roads and patchwork of national forest, agricultural land and conserved open space created buffer zones that allowed firefighters to protect the homes of more than 800 people.

Szabo said the Land Trust’s top priority of strategic conservation supports county, state and federal commitments to achieve “30x30” — conserving 30% of the nation’s land, inland freshwater and oceans by 2030 to improve resiliency and the future economy.

State Sen. Monique Limón, who said conserving city, county and state parks are a practical way to invest in underserved communities and raise the quality of life for everyone, praised the Land Trust for its efforts in that regard.

“We are fortunate to have them in our district conserving surrounding land and local ecosystems while reminding us that preserving, protecting and providing access to public land for future generations is essential,” Limón said.