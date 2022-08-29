A crowd estimated at more than 5,000 people packed Copenhagen Drive and surrounding streets Saturday to mingle with some 300 classic, custom and antique vehicles and to say goodbye to the Wheels ‘N’ Windmills Car Show.

Current Wheels ‘N’ Windmills Committee President Bob Stokes was unable to provide any information about how this year’s show went.

But for 16 years, the car show has brought hundreds of pre-1991 cars, trucks and motorcycles to the streets of downtown Solvang, giving proud owners the chance to show off their prized possessions and talk about them with interested spectators.

082722 Wheels and Windmills 02
Buy Now

Spectators look at a 1960 Messerschmitt KR200 owned by Ken Dally of Santa Maria during the final Wheels ‘N’ Windmills Car Show on Saturday in Solvang.
0
0
0
0
0