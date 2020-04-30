Lawsuit seeks to shut down Busy Bee’s Organics in wine country

Taking aim at an industry it views as out-of-control, a citizen coalition is suing the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and the owner of Busy Bee’s Organics, a 22-acre cannabis project on Highway 246 that was unanimously approved for a zoning permit last month.
In a lawsuit filed on April 23 in county Superior Court, the Santa Barbara Coalition for Responsible Cannabis, Inc., a nonprofit group, alleges that Sara Rotman, Busy Bee’s owner, and her agents, illegally expanded a medicinal operation from a single greenhouse in early 2016 to more than seven acres in 2018 – and that the supervisors broke their own zoning rules in validating that expansion with an after-the-fact permit.
The coalition claims that the county failed to properly consider all of the environmental impacts of cannabis on the lucrative wine-tasting business in Buellton, including the pungent smell of marijuana plants. Coalition backers are asking for a court order to void Busy Bee’s permit and halt its operations, pending further review.
“This lawsuit is a last resort,” said Debra Eagle, a coalition board member and the general manager of Alma Rosa Winery at 7250 Santa Rosa Road. “Respect and moderation is all we are asking for.”
The coalition of more than 200 residents includes vintners, farmers and homeowners from Carpinteria to the Santa Ynez Valley and the foothills of the San Rafael Mountains. It is the second major lawsuit brought by the group this year, and it is sure to widen the fissures in the community over how and whether to crack down on the cannabis industry.
On one hand, the Board of Supervisors majority views cannabis as a tax bonanza and strives to accommodate the growers, most of whom continue to operate here without county permits or business licenses, three years after California voters legalized marijuana for recreational use.
On the other hand, residents who say industrial-scale cannabis is ruining their quality of life are fighting on multiple fronts: they are routinely challenging cannabis permits on policy grounds, and, as a political matter, an active faction campaigned hard but unsuccessfully to oust Supervisor Das Williams, the chief architect of the county’s cannabis ordinance.
County Counsel Michael Ghizzoni said Tuesday that the county would respond formally to the coalition’s lawsuit in May.
But Susan Petrovich, a Santa Barbara land-use attorney who represented Busy Bee’s during county review, said the owners were disappointed that the coalition had decided to file suit. Busy Bee’s, she said, is a “model, outdoor, sun-grown cannabis farm that is frequently held as the gold-standard by government officials.”
“More than 10 local and state agencies have reviewed and approved the project and found it to meet or exceed their rigorous requirements,” Petrovich said. “This is an end-run around the long-since expired statute of limitations to challenge the county’s cannabis laws.”
“Different tack”
On Jan. 23, the coalition and three Carpinteria homeowners filed suit against four cannabis greenhouse operators, seeking a court order to stop the “ever-present noxious odor” of marijuana from wafting into their neighborhood.
Santa Barbara County has set a cap for cannabis at 1,761 acres. To date, permits have been issued for only about 240 acres. By contrast, the coalition notes, Sonoma County has capped cultivation at one acre per parcel; 88 growers are currently operating on 88 acres there.
“Santa Barbara County is deliberately taking an approach that is a completely different tack from every other county in the state,” Eagle said. “It’s very upsetting to those of us who want to live here.”
According to the coalition, 19 cannabis permits are pending on 610 acres in the Sta. Rita Hills, a federally-designated American Viticultural Area between the cities of Lompoc and Buellton.
“My winery and grape-growing businesses are being threatened with their demise, my land will no longer be able to produce historically high-value agriculture, my employees and loved ones are at risk, and I cannot breathe,” said Blair Pence, a coalition co-founder and the owner of Pence Vineyards & Winery at 1909 West Highway 246. “Does that provide the requisite clarity?”
Spate of appeals
Busy Bee’s was the first cannabis project to come before the supervisors on appeal. The second, Santa Barbara West Coast Farms, a 50-acre cannabis cultivation and processing operation on Highway 246, half a mile west of Busy Bee’s and more than twice the size, was approved by the board 3-2 on April 21. Pence appealed both projects as they made their way through county review.
A third project on Highway 246, Santa Rita Valley Ag, for 32 acres of outdoor cannabis cultivation, will be reviewed by the board on May 5. Again, Pence is appealing the county Planning Commission’s approval of the project.
In a written statement this week, Andrew Rice, a spokesman for Rotman, called the coalition’s lawsuit a “frivolous” attempt to “obstruct the farming of a pesticide-free, organic, legal and environmentally friendly crop” and undermine “the broad public support Santa Barbara voters have shown for cannabis legalization.”
Busy Bee’s owners, Rice said, are “not surprised” that Pence “has followed through on his numerous public threats to fight every single cannabis project that is approved in a two-mile stretch of the Santa Ynez Valley near his winery … We’re not his first target, and we won’t be his last.”
Vintners say the smell of cannabis from Busy Bee’s will discourage tourists who are drawn to Highway 246 west of Buellton for its scenic vistas and boutique wines. They worry that they could be sued by cannabis operators if the pesticides they spray on wine grapes, including organic chemicals, are carried by wind or fog onto cannabis, a product with zero pesticide tolerance.
“The voters approved cannabis, but the process has failed us,” said Marc Chytilo, an attorney for the coalition. “The wine industry has realized they may not be able to operate in close proximity with cannabis.”
County officials argue that their overarching environmental impact report for the cannabis industry covered all the bases. It found that “significant and unavoidable impacts,” including “objectionable or offensive odors,” would be created by clusters of cannabis operations; but the board voted to override these considerations in the interest of “a robust and economically viable legal cannabis industry.”
Illegal expansion?
At the board’s hearing on Busy Bee’s last month, Chytilo displayed slides of aerial Google Earth photos from 2015 and 2018 – proof, he said, that Rotman illegally expanded her “grow” from a single greenhouse to six greenhouses and 16 hoop houses.
Most of the permit applications in the pipeline are for cannabis operations such as Busy Bee’s that were designated by the county as “legal, non-conforming” – that is, the owners signed affidavits affirming that they were growing medicinal marijuana before 2016.
The county’s land-use ordinance prohibits the expansion of any “non-conforming” use of land. County planners began an investigation of an alleged zoning violation at Busy Bee’s but dropped it when Rotman applied for a permit – a decision that doesn’t sit well with other farmers.
“You can’t build a winery and get permission after the fact,” Eagle said.
In a recent letter to the board, Amy Steinfeld, an attorney for Busy Bee’s, said that after Rotman bought her property in 2014, she began plowing up all of the arable acreage and grazing farm animals in order to restore the depleted soil for medicinal cannabis.
“Busy Bee began planting cannabis seeds throughout the farm in July, 2015,” she said. “… Busy Bee’s project not only meets, but exceeds standards.”
