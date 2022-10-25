060221 LLV Class of 2020

Leadership Lompoc Valley graduates visit the local fire station in 2020.

 Courtesy of Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce

Leadership Lompoc Valley is accepting applications for its 2023 program that kicks off in late January and runs through June. The deadline to apply is Dec. 1.

The 36-year-old program is geared toward the cultivation of leadership skills as it relates to the local community.

As part of the program, participants will have the opportunity to explore Lompoc while networking with local leaders via a series of special monthly topic days.

 

