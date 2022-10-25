The 36-year-old program is geared toward the cultivation of leadership skills as it relates to the local community.
As part of the program, participants will have the opportunity to explore Lompoc while networking with local leaders via a series of special monthly topic days.
Visiting guest speakers and expert panels will cover issues of public safety, local government, media and communications, education, business and military and aerospace. Topic days also will include tours of local businesses and agencies.
The two-day kickoff event is slated for Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20-21, featuring a retreat designed to introduce participants to the program and the general concept of leadership.
The kickoff event will conclude with a banquet for participants and their guests, as well as Leadership Lompoc Valley board members and alumni.
Tuition fee is $700 and covers all program-related costs, as well as meals. Employers are invited to sponsor applicants, and partial sponsorships are available for those needing financial assistance.
Participants will be selected by the organization's board of trustees based on their commitment to the community and leadership skills, the spokeswoman noted.
To apply, download the program application at www.lompoc.com/llv.html and submit it to the Chamber of Commerce, located at 111 South I St. in Lompoc.