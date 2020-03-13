Lee Enterprises sells papers in Santa Maria, Hanford

Lee Enterprises Inc., has sold its newspapers and digital media operations in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Hanford, to Santa Maria News Media, Inc. The sale includes the Santa Maria Times, The Lompoc Record, Santa Ynez Valley News and The Sentinel in Hanford, along with other local publications.

Lee Enterprises purchased the properties in 2005 as part of the Pulitzer acquisition.

“Lee is thankful for the contributions Santa Maria, Lompoc and Hanford have made since 2005. They have shown an unwavering commitment to their communities and demonstrated exemplary local journalism,” said Kevin Mowbray, president and chief executive officer. “We wish them continued success under the leadership of Santa Maria News Media.”

Santa Maria News Media Inc. is a newly formed company led by a group of Canadian newspaper executives with a stated commitment to local journalism. The new owners have newspapers throughout Canada and the United States. Their California newspapers include the Bakersfield Californian, Sonora Union Democrat, Porterville Recorder, Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Imperial Valley Press, Lodi News-Sentinel and the Antelope Valley Press.

