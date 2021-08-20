Work to install a new left-turn lane on Highway 246 at Foley Estates between Campbell Road East and Drum Canyon Road near Buellton will begin Monday, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.
The project will include the extension of two existing culverts, the reconstruction of overside drains, improvements to nearby slopes and widening of the southbound side of the highway, Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers said.
Roadwork will take place from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday.
Motorists will encounter a lane shift for the installation of a protective barrier for highway workers, with flaggers controlling traffic, Shivers said.
Electronic message boards will be activated to inform the public about the roadwork, and delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes.
Papich Construction is performing the work for Foley Estates under a Caltrans permit.
For updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit the District 5 website at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.