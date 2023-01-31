Paul Anka.jpg

 Paul Anka is set to perform at Chumash Casino Resort on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m.

Legendary singer-songwriter and actor Paul Anka is headed to the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez on Saturday, Feb. 11. as part of his “Greatest Hits: His Way” tour.

Anka, whose career spans eight decades, will perform in the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m.  

Originally from Ontario, Canada, Anka started his career in 1956 at just 15 years old with the release of his first single “Blau-Wile Deveest Fontaine” with Modern Records.

 

