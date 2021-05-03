You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LHS considers buying new textbook materials; welcomes community inquiries

LHS considers buying new textbook materials; welcomes community inquiries

Lompoc Unified School District is considering purchasing new materials for Lompoc High School as part of a 2021-22 textbook adoption.

The school board, community, parents, teachers, staff and students are invited to learn more about the new materials between April 20 and May 11.

All information will be posted on the LUSD website under "Science Textbook Adoptions" at https://www.lusd.org/departments/curriculumandinstruction

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News