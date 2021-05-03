LHS considers buying new textbook materials; welcomes community inquiries

Lompoc Unified School District is considering purchasing new materials for Lompoc High School as part of a 2021-22 textbook adoption.
The school board, community, parents, teachers, staff and students are invited to learn more about the new materials between April 20 and May 11.
All information will be posted on the LUSD website under "Science Textbook Adoptions" at https://www.lusd.org/departments/curriculumandinstruction
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
