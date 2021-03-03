'Life-changing': ECMO machine now in use at Marian Regional, in honor of Meza family

"Marian’s ECMO is now treating patients, and is the only hospital between the San Francisco Bay and Los Angeles with this advanced lifesaving equipment, mitigating the need to travel outside the area for care," hospital spokeswoman Sara San Juan said.

An ECMO machine provides a last-resort form of life support that oxygenates blood through an artificial lung and heart, making it a crucial resource for patients suffering from severe COVID-19 cases and other life-threatening illnesses.

"It's life-changing. When I think of the ECMO machine, I think of hope, life and the genius of what this machine does," Melissa said. "I think they needed that there at Marian, and that's something that, unfortunately, wasn't available for me at that time."

Her husband, Louis, who was also hospitalized for COVID-19 and served as his wife's biggest advocate during her treatment, said it was amazing to see their story inspire others so much.

"It's pretty exciting. They called and told us the other day about it, and it was like, 'Wow, that happened because of what we went through,'" Louis said.

Craig and Cameron Smith, directors of the foundation named for their parents Mark and Dorothy, said they were eager to help after learning about the Mezas' situation.

Over the course of the pandemic, the foundation also has partnered with Marian to provide various resources, including iPad technology for patients to communicate with loved ones during limited visitation periods, a food pantry for homebound patients and meals for hospital staff.