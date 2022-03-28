The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Monday, March 14:
INCIDENT — At 2:13 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 800 block of North E Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:23 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 1300 block of North V Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:25 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun who was contacted and counseled near the intersection of North Seventh Street and East Tangerine Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 12:52 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 1000 block of West Laurel Avenue.
ARREST — At 8:43 a.m., Melodi Zamora, 50, was arrested in the 800 block of North G Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report.
Tuesday, March 15:
INCIDENT — At 10:54 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service that resulted in an arrest in the 900 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1100 block of West College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:37 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West Central Avenue and North H Street.
Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report.
Wednesday, March 16:
INCIDENT — At 1:14 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service that resulted in an arrest in the 1300 block of North L Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:35 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling near the intersection of West Cypress Avenue and South O Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:35 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a grand theft in the 1500 block of North H Street.
ARREST — At 6:54 p.m., John Kumpitsch, 60, was arrested in the 400 block alley of North G and H streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report and three located stolen vehicle reports.
Thursday, March 17:
INCIDENT — At 2:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 600 block alley of North Third and Fourth streets.
INCIDENT — At 9:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service that resulted in an arrest near the intersection of North Fourth Street and East Airport Avenue.
Lompoc Police received one located stolen vehicle report.
Friday, March 18:
INCIDENT — At 8:46 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 2000 block of Jalama Court.
INCIDENT — At 12:22 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a burglary alarm in the 1200 block of Meridian Way.
INCIDENT — At 7:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service that resulted in an arrest in the 600 block of North O Street.
Saturday, March 19:
INCIDENT — At 12:11 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 1400 block of North Orchid Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:32 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a burglary in the 400 block of South R Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:22 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a burglary in the 1300 block of North L Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:18 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 200 block of South N Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:51 p.m. Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 500 block of North G Street.
ARREST — At 7:37 p.m., Vincente Cardenas, 34, was arrested near the intersection of North Fifth Street and East Airport Avenue, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery, kidnapping and domestic violence.
Sunday, March 20:
INCIDENT — At 4:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 100 block of South E Street.
ARREST — At 8:39 p.m., John Venters, 18, was arrested on a warrant in the 300 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery on a peace officer, felony assault, obstruction, contempt of court, mayhem and drug charges.
Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report and one located stolen vehicle report.