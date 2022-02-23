The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office calls-for-service log at the substation on Foster Road as well as the Guadalupe Police Department's calls-for-service log. Incidents listed were reported in the unincorporated area of Santa Maria and Orcutt or in Guadalupe, unless otherwise indicated.
Tuesday, Feb. 15:
INCIDENT — At 6:08 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle collision that resulted in a death near the Highway 101 and Clark Avenue off-ramp.
Wednesday, Feb. 16:
INCIDENT — At 8:16 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 2200 block of Bonita School Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:37 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary in the 1200 block of Bonita School Road.
INCIDENT — At 2:13 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a narcotics investigation in the 600 block of Pinal Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:37 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a search and rescue incident that resulted in a death near the intersection of Highway 166 and Forest Route 32S13.
ARREST — At 3:35 p.m., Denis Gutierrez, 28, was arrested on a warrant at the Orange County Jail and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy and a probation violation.
Thursday, Feb. 17:
ARREST — At 8:22 a.m., Ashley Barnett, 32, was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of Willow Street and San Miguelito Road, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of burglary, identity theft, mail theft, passing false checks, embezzlement and probation violations.
ARREST — At 2:03 p.m., Lionel Dolores, 19, was arrested at Santa Maria Superior Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony evasion, carrying a loaded firearm in public, concealing a firearm in a vehicle and driving without a license.
Friday, Feb. 18:
INCIDENT — At 2:03 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a death investigation in the 4300 block of Tepusquet Road.
INCIDENT — At 1:54 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a commercial burglary in the 2100 block of Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 3:07 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances involving narcotics in the 4800 block of Bradley Road.
Saturday, Feb. 19:
INCIDENT — At 6:36 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a warrant arrest in the 600 block of Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:20 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop that resulted in a warrant arrest in the 5000 block of Orcutt Road.
Sunday, Feb. 20:
INCIDENT — At 8:43 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a code blue emergency that resulted in a death in the 1400 block of Genoa Way.
INCIDENT — At 9:27 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a warrant arrest in the 700 block of Loma Way.
Monday, Feb. 21:
INCIDENT — At 3:32 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a warrant arrest in the 3500 block of Orcutt Road.
INCIDENT — At 3:32 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a warrant arrest in the 3500 block of Orcutt Road.