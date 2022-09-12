image001.jpg
Buy Now

Martha Torres has been making authentic artisan popsicals for 20 years at Linda Michoacana.

 Marcela Toledo, Contributed

Martha Torres has lived in Santa Maria since 1992. Neither she or her husband speak English, but they own three artisanal popsicle and ice cream stores called Linda Michoacana that delight thousands with over 50 colorful and almost unimaginable fresh fruit flavors.

They established their first store in Santa Maria 20 years ago. 

“It was not easy,” said Torres, 55. Her husband was a legal resident and had worked in the U.S. as a farmworker since 1984. They married in their motherland, La Laguneta, Michoacan, Mexico, and she came undocumented in March 1992.

image003.jpg
Buy Now

Martha Torres serves up some of the artisnal flavors at Linda Michoacana.
image004.jpg
Buy Now

Some of the popsicle flavors at Linda Michoacana.
0
0
0
0
0