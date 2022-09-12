Martha Torres has lived in Santa Maria since 1992. Neither she or her husband speak English, but they own three artisanal popsicle and ice cream stores called Linda Michoacana that delight thousands with over 50 colorful and almost unimaginable fresh fruit flavors.
They established their first store in Santa Maria 20 years ago.
“It was not easy,” said Torres, 55. Her husband was a legal resident and had worked in the U.S. as a farmworker since 1984. They married in their motherland, La Laguneta, Michoacan, Mexico, and she came undocumented in March 1992.
The couple worked hard and saved money to move their two children that they had left behind with her mother seven months later. Martha Torres and her kids became legal residents in 1997.
“We came with the illusion of raising money to open a popsicle store in Mexico but we never returned. We had a little money saved. We thought it was like there (in Mexico) just renting the premises, pay the permits in City Hall and that was it,” Torres said.
But when they began to study the plans, the difficulties they had to overcome became clear.
When we went to get the permit, she said, they did not understand the kind of business we wanted to create. The state inspector said that there was only one popsicle store in California.
Torres and her husband already had bought the machine they needed and rented a small place. The county inspector told them that if the state inspector gave them the permit, he would give his approval.
But Torres said there were sacrifices and challenges before they got there, including acts of discrimination against her and her husband because they did not speak English, and several accountants who stole from them. They were trying to survive and had no time to go to school, she explained.
Torres and her husband worked as farmworkers and at different jobs. When they opened Linda Michoacana they did not have employees, she said. She used to open at 10 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Then she went home, did her house chores, got to sleep at midnight and woke up at 6 a.m. to send her four children to school – one of whom is autistic.
She worked like that for seven years, without taking a day off. A year after opening the first Linda Michoacana, they opened a second store because the first was too small.
Torres remembers that the state inspector gave them the permit because he saw all the investment they did.
“It was all our savings. We invested $40,000. We only had half of it. It was challenging to get the other half but family and friends helped us. The bank did not lend us the money. We lived in an apartment,” she said.
They opened one more store in Paso Robles but closed it because of the distance, and another inside a Vallarta Supermarket but the store did not renew their contract. They opened a third store in Lompoc.
Torres' machines are simple, artisanal. And even though there are machines that do everything, her products are made manually. From cleaning and chopping the fruit to putting the popsicles in small plastic bags. One-by-one, they clean the strawberries, cucumbers, pineapple on Tuesday evenings.
“Our product is fresh. We make it every week. We do not have product in stock as other places do,” she said.
Her popsicles are unique, and offer flavors from childhood. She and her husband learned from the best popsicle makers in Tocumbo, Michoacan, where the fruit ice bars where invented. Her cousins in Tecate, and her aunts in Guadalajara have paleterías also.
Torres said that her autistic son was one of her special motivations for pushing forward with the business. He required her to take time off to attend medical appointments and for school, and having her own business gave her the flexibility to care for him, and the money to treat him.
“I have a lady who takes care of him from six in the morning,” she said.
“The first days after we opened, we used to sell between $60 and $90 per day. My husband worked full time for Bimbo Company for six months, until the popsicle store started making money. It was fast," she said. "We had lines of people one street long. We had no competition. And we are still selling very well, even though there are already eight or 10 popsicle stores in the area.”
Torres said that with inflation, some ingredients like the special cream they order to make the popsicles, have quadrupled in price in 20 years.
What Linda Michoacana sells the most of is the strawberry popsicle; then pecan, lime, cookie, chamoy, bubble gum and many more. But they also offer fresh fruit water, coconut with pecan, horchata, piña colada, and others. Menu items include fruit salads, nachos, milkshakes, flavored shaved ice, and other Mexican snacks, she said.
“The popsicle is like a kitchen. You can make anything you want, of beans, if you want. Just get the idea, know what you are doing, and invent," she said. "If you fancy a cactus popsicle, bring me the cactus, and I'll make you a cactus popsicle. I can make you a tasty popsicle of what you want it.”
She continued, “my popsicle stores are not luxurious, they are something simple. We sell product quality, not luxury. You can go to other popsicle stores and you will find them very luxurious. But try their product, it will not taste the same as mine. I love what I do. It's my passion. I can't see myself without it,” she said.