The Linda Vista Foundation hosted an event on May 12 at the home of Stuart Gildred in Solvang, that was attended by 60 community members, including several Solvang Rotarians who learned about the work being done to help underserved communities in Latin America.

The foundation in its first three years has partnered with over 30 organizations locally and in Latin America, more recently in Guatemala, where board members and Rotarians partnered on a humanitarian trip to build water wells for the impoverished rural village of Nueva Concepcion. 

The team in Guatemala was led by Stuart Gildred and Linda Johansen, and included 12 other Solvang Rotarians, among them Dr. Art Kaslow and Dr. Robert Brugnone, who also spent two days providing free dental care to the people of Escuintla.

 

