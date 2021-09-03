Among all the tests of skill and bravery on display at the annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo, one stands out as the crowd’s favorite.
It’s the littlest daredevils in the arena – the mutton busters.
“Everybody loves to see the kids – I mean, they are kids and they are all local,” said mutton bustin’ emcee/clown (and longtime local radio personality) Tony Gonzales who has been involved with the event since the 1990s and took over as emcee six years ago. “I really think the people’s favorites are the bulls, mutton busters and (Flying U Rodeo Flying Cowboy) motorcycle riders.”
“The children all have to be between five and 7-years-old and weigh 60 pounds or less,” said Kathy Patton, the longtime mutton bustin’ boss. “I tell the kids to hug the sheep like it’s your favorite stuffed animal. I tell the parents; they should make the costumes out of Velcro.”
Patton has been in charge of mutton bustin’ for more than 20 years.
“I was working at the ticket window when the woman in charge of mutton bustin’ moved to Arizona so I was volunteered to take over,” said Patton. “I’ve been doing it ever since.”
“The sheep weigh about 200 pounds,” said the Flying U Rodeo’s Reno Rosser. Flying U provides the sheep along with the bucking bulls and broncos.
And Coast Hills Credit Union is the longtime sponsor.
“We couldn’t do this without all our dedicated volunteers and Coast Hills’ involvement,” said Gonzales.
Each night, there are two winners.
“We have a ‘Best Dressed’ winner. That child wins $100,” said Patton. “And then there’s a winner who scores the most points during their ride. They get a special gold buckle.”
“The crowd actually picks the best dressed. We line them up – there are 15 kids every night – and I hold my hand over each kid’s head and the crowd cheers for their favorite,” said Gonzales. “Whoever gets the loudest cheers gets the win.
“The parents go all out. The have special themed costumes. The crowd loves the patriotic themed costumes but I think they like the little banditos the best.”
“Some of the kids just want to do the best dressed contest and don’t want to ride,” said Patton. “We tell them that’s okay.”
“Then in the actual mutton bustin’, the rider who hangs on the longest and goes the deepest into the arena gets the most points. I have to say, the young girls who ride – they are just as tough as the boys,” said Gonzales. “As they get further out into the arena, the crowd gets louder and louder.
“It’s all about showmanship. Showmanship and a little luck.”
To make sure the children stay safe, each one wears a safety vest and helmet for their ride.
At Thursday’s opening performance, Ramzi Robles had an 85-point ride to win the champion’s buckle. Nolan Castillo won the best dressed award.
“The kids love it. They think it’s a lot of fun,” said Patton. “You can see the excitement in their faces. For me, that’s one of the best things about mutton bustin.”
“This is an elite club,” said Gonzales. “We have 15 kids ride every night and every year we have to turn 30 or 40 away because we just wouldn’t have time to let them all compete.
“For me, it’s really an honor to do this. This is passed down from generation to generation. It’s all about tradition and I’m proud to carry it on.”