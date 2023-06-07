Local dance studio, Live & Love Dance Productions, celebrated nine years in Lompoc with a set of "Feeling Fine in Year 9" performances that took place in May at the Lompoc Civic Auditorium, showcasing the works of dancers aged 1 to 18.

According to studio owner and instructor Vanessa Hagstrom, the anniversary showcase featured ballet, hip hop, jazz, tap performances by competitive soloists including Dorothea Forte and Sophie Carver and newly formed competition team, "The Heartbreakers," with Aria Castillo, Emmett Hagstrom and Teagan Schooter.

Accompanying songs were made to make audience members feel "happy and joyful," Hagstrom noted.

060123 Live Love Dance 3.jpg

Dancers with Live & Love Dance Productions in Lompoc performed a set of shows in May, wrapping up the dance studio's ninth anniversary.

 

