Live: NAACP solidarity rallies Thursday in Santa Maria, Lompoc

The Santa-Maria Lompoc NAACP chapter will host two two separate solidarity rallies in Santa Maria and Lompoc on Thursday, with both scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
The Santa Maria rally will be held outside City Hall, and the Lompoc rally will be held at the corner of North H Street and Central Avenue.
Local chapter of NAACP set to host protest/rally minutes from now in memory of George Floyd near Central and H in #Lompoc. Crowd still gathering. #LompocRecord #SantaMariaTimes pic.twitter.com/YjnqEiVNTW— Willis Jacobson (@WJacobsonLR) June 5, 2020
A memorial to George Floyd is displayed by event organizers. pic.twitter.com/ifthtH178J— Laura Place (@itslaurasplace) June 5, 2020
#Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne speaks to crowd at protest/rally, noting "Black lives matter" and that systemic changes are needed. #LompocRecord #SantaMariaTimes. pic.twitter.com/JbAjT1SycE— Willis Jacobson (@WJacobsonLR) June 5, 2020
#Lompoc resident Nicola Howell gets emotional while singing during NAACP protest rally in #Lompoc to call for end to racial injustice. #LompocRecord #SantaMariaTimes pic.twitter.com/PhMIHa6kqH— Willis Jacobson (@WJacobsonLR) June 5, 2020
#Lompoc protest wrapping up with everyone kneeling for 8:48 to honor memory of George Floyd. #LompocRecord #SantaMariaTimes pic.twitter.com/MQJn44eeGL— Willis Jacobson (@WJacobsonLR) June 5, 2020
Protesters at an NAACP-led rally in #Lompoc shout George Floyd’s name #LompocRecord #SantaMariaTimes pic.twitter.com/4jHxSUNDih— Len Wood (@lwood83) June 5, 2020
In a long statement just issued, San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon said "the incident on Monday in which tear gas was deployed by local law enforcement is greatly disturbing." Also says flags are at half-staff for George Floyd's memorial service today. Her words in full: pic.twitter.com/65syz3nfby— Peter Johnson (@pljohnson9) June 4, 2020
Emotional words from Congressman Salud Carbajal as he describes how white supremacy has thrived under the current administration. “Standing here today, we are saying we will not stand to see another black person killed at the hands of a rogue officer.”— Laura Place (@itslaurasplace) June 5, 2020
Santa Maria Councilmember Gloria Soto: “It is not enough not to be racist, we must be anti-racist. For allies like myself we must dismantle anti-blackness in our communities.”— Laura Place (@itslaurasplace) June 5, 2020
Those gathered are beginning to march north up Broadway. Demonstrators are instructed by organizers to stay on the sidewalk and follow traffic lights, which has caused a bit of a breakage in the march into three large groups.— Laura Place (@itslaurasplace) June 5, 2020
Demonstrators back at City Hall. Those with drums aiding the chant of “black lives matter.” pic.twitter.com/hVhyugxyKA— Laura Place (@itslaurasplace) June 5, 2020
A peaceful protest in the wake of GeorgeFloyd’s death is currently taking place in Buellton along Hwy 246 pic.twitter.com/GwRTOixz7h— Lisa André (@landre_co) June 4, 2020
A few hundred protesters making their way up and down Hwy 246 in Buellton, with signs in hand, are yelling “No justice, No Peace!” pic.twitter.com/DePNtVFT6r— Lisa André (@landre_co) June 4, 2020
Vehicles passing the procession of peaceful protesters in #Buellton are honking in solidarity #georgefloyd #santaynezvalleynews pic.twitter.com/3nLvd8PnU1— Lisa André (@landre_co) June 4, 2020
Regional NAACP chapters began organizing demonstrations last weekend to show solidarity for the black community following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day, according to Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP chapter President Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt.
As part of this regional effort, the San Luis Obispo County NAACP chapter also scheduled a rally outside the San Luis Obispo Courthouse at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP chapter is requiring participants to practice social distancing, wear masks and refrain from violence.
Photos: Tuesday's Peaceful, forceful protest in Lompoc
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
