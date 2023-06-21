Klasson Earthquake Child.jpg

Local author and former professor Elayne Klasson is kicking off a six-city summer book tour Saturday at The Book Loft in Solvang, in celebration of her recently released second novel "The Earthquake Child."

 Contributed

Local author and former professor Elayne Klasson is kicking off a six-city summer book tour Saturday in Solvang, in celebration of her recently released second novel "The Earthquake Child."

Klasson's book launch and signing will be held June 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Book Loft, 1680 Mission Dr.

According to the author, the novel tells the story of an adoption through the voices of one troubled adoptee, his desperate young birth mother, and his adoptive mother — who never gives up hope for her son.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0