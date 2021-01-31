You have permission to edit this article.
Local businesses, agencies jump on Bernie Sanders bandwagon
A swirl of comical memes featuring Vermont State Sen. Bernie Sanders sitting with his arms and legs crossed, clad in his brown parka and recycled wool mittens, have taken over social media since Inauguration Day.

Retailers and agencies across Santa Barbara County have quickly jumped at the opportunity to contribute to a growing global trend, graphically imposing Sanders inside, outside or sometimes on top of their place of business.

Santa Barbara County Fire is one example.

Sanders is seen at high elevation inside a County Fire helicopter, seated in his famous inauguration chair, cross-legged and preparing to pull off what seems to be a heroic jump.

Sanders also made a stop at Solvang Book Loft — in his famous parka — for a sit at the shop's outside patio.

On a national level, the meme was picked up by Sanders' campaign and reimagined as a clothing line for purchase. The Bernie crewneck sweater and T-shirts for purchase all have sold out.

According to Sanders' website, 100% of proceeds are being donated to charitable organizations in his home state of Vermont, including Feeding Chittenden, Chill Foundation and Vermont community action centers, 

The effort has so far helped raise $1.8 million.

