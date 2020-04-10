Local businesses volunteer to repair 175K N95 masks sent to Marian Regional Medical Center

Ventura said along with being able to help out local medical workers, the project has also been a blessing for his employees.

"It was great honestly, because when this whole [COVID-19] scare started up I had to furlough some employees, and when this arose I was able to bring those employees back," Ventura said.

Along with the work being labor-intensive, Ventura said it was initially difficult to find the appropriate elastic materials to retrofit the masks as many materials were sold out.

However, the company eventually found elastic that would allow for suitable production of the masks for healthcare workers, he said.

Ventura said although the cloth part of the masks is in great shape, the state of the straps is similar to the state of rubber when it is left for too long in the sun.

"It's really obvious as we repair them what the issue is ... When you look at [the mask] it looks great, but as soon as you touch the straps they just snap," he said.

Poor Richard's Press began returning completed masks to Marian on Thursday, Ventura said.

Marian spokeswoman Sara San Juan said the hospital is extremely grateful for the help from the community.