Local nonprofit coalition Collective Cultures Creating Change (C4) was recently awarded $78,473 in grant money by the Racial Equity Fund of Santa Barbara County to help launch the coalition's Self Healing Communities Project in Lompoc over the next year.
The project is an extension of C4's goal to reduce youth violence and improve outcomes for Lompoc children and families by fostering grassroots leadership, working to identify and implement solutions, and healing through community engagement.
In the process, the group says efforts to build upon existing community strengths and assets will also help bring a greater awareness to the effects of childhood trauma.