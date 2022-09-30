Restoration of pedestrian trails along North Refugio Road in Santa Ynez is officially underway after members of the community and local leaders gathered Tuesday at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School to kick off the first phase of the project with a groundbreaking ceremony.

The multiphase Refugio Road Trails Restoration Project that ultimately seeks to connect N. Refugio Road at Highway 246 to Baseline Avenue in Santa Ynez, will start with the construction of trails on both sides of Refugio Road headed north from the high school to Samantha Drive.

The plan is proposed to connect Santa Ynez neighborhoods to schools and recreational opportunities while creating safer buffer zones. 

092822 Refugio Road Trails groundbreaking 4
Buy Now

County Supervisor Joan Hartmann addresses members of the community during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Refugio Road Trails Restoration Project held Tuesday in front of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School in Santa Ynez.
092822 Refugio Road Trails groundbreaking

Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade co-founder and president, Abe Powell, discusses plans for the restoration of trails along Refugio Road in Santa Ynez during the groundbreaking ceremony held Tuesday morning.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

