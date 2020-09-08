You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local DAR chapter presents Lompoc Museum with final check toward WWI monument
top story

Local DAR chapter presents Lompoc Museum with final check toward WWI monument

  • Updated
090220 Lompoc Museum DAR check

Members of the Rancho Purisima Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution present Lompoc Museum officials with a check for $3,146 on Sept. 2. The amount represents the chapter's final payment toward the renovation of the museum's World War I monument, shown in the background. Pictured, from left, are Bonnie Fairbanks, Christine Williams, Susan Warnstrom, Don Adams, Lisa Renken, Linda Everly, Bobbie Woods and Sonja Swartz.

 Contributed, Rancho Purisima Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution

Several members of the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met with representatives of the Lompoc Museum this month to present the final payment toward the museum’s recently renovated World War I monument.

The members of the Rancho Purisima Chapter of the DAR donated $3,146 in their final installment toward the project. The check was presented Sept. 2.

“The chapter has been pleased to take part in the renovation of the monument and the addition of the majestic bronze eagle on top,” read a statement from chapter officials. “Our recent estate sale, along with contributions in memory of Margaret Courtney and Lester Geist, made the final payment possible.”

The Lompoc Museum's updated World War I memorial was first unveiled in September 2019 after three years of fundraising. The project was funded by the local chapter of the DAR and the Lompoc Museum, which split the $51,000 cost evenly.

For more on the unveiling, visit https://lompocrecord.com/news/local/reborn-world-war-i-monument-revealed-at-lompoc-museum/article_3fb9b528-4595-53e9-883e-c24ac137f81e.html.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lompoc to implement pilot program aimed at cutting down on dumpster diving
Local News

Lompoc to implement pilot program aimed at cutting down on dumpster diving

  • Updated

The program, which is slated to go into effect at some point before Oct. 2, will begin with 30 days of educational outreach to anyone caught illegally digging through trash, with the possibility for fines for offenders scheduled to begin after that first month. The entire program, which was approved by the Lompoc City Council in early August, is slated to last six months.

Lompoc teacher claims $25,000 prize in national contest, aims to bolster programs
Local News

Lompoc teacher claims $25,000 prize in national contest, aims to bolster programs

  • Updated

Annalynn Clark, a teacher at Lompoc Valley Middle School, was announced Monday as the winner of Mayflower’s “Mover of Movers” contest, which sought to award an individual “for a bold, inspiring and life-changing move bringing positive impact to their community.” Clark was among three finalists from across the nation, and was declared the winner after receiving the most online votes throughout August.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News