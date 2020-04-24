Local farm donates 1,500 pounds of produce to staff at Lompoc Valley Medical Center

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Some of the workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic in Lompoc were treated to bundles of fresh, locally-grown produce on Friday, courtesy of a local agricultural enterprise.

Campbell Ranches, which runs farming and produce stand operations in the Lompoc Valley, donated about 40 cases — equivalent to about 1,500 pounds — of assorted vegetables to the staff at Lompoc Valley Medical Center. The food was delivered Friday morning and then distributed throughout the day to employees.

Meredith Fischer, a food safety manager for Campbell Ranches, said that a couple factors led to the donation.

“We know that the hospital [staff] is working pretty hard to keep us all safe, and at the same time, with the markets being as they are, fresh produce isn’t moving as much, so we would have hated to waste [all this food],” she said.

The idea for the donation came about when Bob Campbell, owner of Campbell Ranches, struck up a conversation with Nora Wallace, a public relations coordinator at LVMC, recently at a produce stand.