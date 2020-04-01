Local gun sales up during pandemic; store owners stressing safety

“According to President Trump and the Department of Homeland Security, gun sales are a matter of national security, so it’s not even a question,” said Bozarth.

“We serve both the police and public and we can continue to do that,” said Perry. “But we’re practicing social distancing. We buzz people in and out one at a time to keep the numbers down. Our law enforcement business has stayed steady. Our business with the general public is up a bit but it’s not crazy.”

“As is typical of any national crisis, there seems to be an uptick in sales of guns,” said Robert Huguenard, the owner of Coastal Professional Services, a home-based firearms sale and gunsmithing company in Nipomo. “I sell about 400 guns a year. That’s more than some stores.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

“If you look at the state gun registration numbers, there are typically between 1,500 and 2,500 backgrounds checks done in the entire state each week. It’s spiked over that for a couple weeks. By and large, the people who are buying now were going to buy anyway. This coronavirus situation is just a catalyst to making that purchase.”