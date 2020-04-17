Local health-care providers offering 'telemedicine' services to limit spread of COVID-19

In an effort to cut down on gatherings in waiting rooms and to limit the spread of COVID-19, several health-care providers on the Central Coast are offering telemedicine services that patients can use to remotely interact with medical professionals.
Lompoc Health, which is managed by Lompoc Valley Medical Center, announced this week the introduction of its new TeleVisit service, while Sansum Clinic last month launched its Telehealth program.
Additionally, some physicians at Santa Maria’s Marian Regional Medical Center, which is operated by Dignity Health, are offering virtual visit options, and The Spine and Orthopedic Center, which has an office in Santa Maria, is offering immediate telemedicine appointments to new patients.
Cottage Health, which counts Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital in Solvang among its facilities throughout the Central Coast, also offers online consultations for common conditions.
Sansum Clinic, which started its Telehealth program on March 28, reported Tuesday that 201 Sansum health-care providers already had completed more than 9,600 visits, allowing those new and existing patients to receive care from the safety of their own homes.
“We want to stay connected to our patients in this uncertain time,” said Sean Johnson, Sansum Clinic’s vice president of applications and analytics. “These Telehealth visits are the best of both worlds for our current situation. Patients can still receive care from their providers but in a safer and more protected manner for everyone.”
The Lompoc Health TeleVisits, according to LVMC spokeswoman Nora Wallace, allow patients to easily and securely manage ongoing, nonemergency medical concerns from anywhere the technology is available. Patients can use a smartphone, tablet or computer to visit virtually with a medical provider.
The TeleVisits cover services that include primary care, internal medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedics, bariatric, general surgery, hematology-oncology, otolaryngology, general practice, counseling and dietitians.
Patients already established with Lompoc Health also can use TeleVisits for prescription renewals.
“If a patient’s appointment was canceled during the early period of the COVID-19 pandemic, TeleVisit offers a new option for a more immediate consultation,” Wallace said. “TeleVisit may also be used for the management of ongoing chronic health issues such as diabetes, or new concerns such as a rash or infection.”
The Spine and Orthopedic Center — which is based in Santa Barbara but has an office at 326 W. Main St., Suite 120, in Santa Maria — is also utilizing telemedicine in an effort to maintain social distancing and limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Vanessa Perea-Nisbet, a clinical manager and surgery coordinator with the Spine and Orthopedic Center, said that patients have already expressed gratitude for the service.
“Many of our patients, especially our older patients, are saying that even if they need to see a doctor, they absolutely will not venture out of their homes for care,” she said. “We need people to know about telemedicine.”
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.
