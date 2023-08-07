Local heroes — Purple Heart and Gold Star recipients — and their families were honored Saturday during a special Purple Heart Day celebration held along Avenue of Flags in Buellton.

Each year on Aug. 7 an estimated 1.8 million Purple Heart recipients are honored on National Purple Heart Day, a day which recognizes the brave servicemen and women who gave their life or were severely wounded while serving the country.

Members of the public, retired and active duty military, and the families and friends of medal recipients gathered together under warm, sunny skies.

