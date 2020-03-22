Local homeless population, shelters tested by ongoing coronavirus outbreak

Good Samaritan, which operates shelters and other facilities in the Lompoc and Santa Maria valleys, reported Friday that it had nearly reached capacity at its shelters and was no longer accepting new clients. Much of the focus at the shelters, according to the organization, has shifted to maintaining cleanliness and social distancing.

As of Friday, there were about 80 clients at the Bridgehouse shelter in Lompoc, and about 105 at the Good Samaritan shelter in Santa Maria.

Halterman, who also founded the Micah Mission homeless support organization, told the Lompoc City Council that the shelter was cut off from new clients both due to space and health concerns.

“One of the challenges we had … is that we couldn’t get anybody to say, ‘Hey, we will come test someone before you let them in the shelter,” he said.

He noted that one person infected with the coronavirus could compromise the health of everyone at the shelter.

To reduce those risks, he said that staff had implemented changes in cleaning procedures — such as using masks and other safety equipment — and that visitors, including those from support agencies, were not being allowed to enter the premises.