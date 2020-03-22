Local hospitals practicing social distancing, other measures aimed at limiting coronavirus cases

She added that social distancing greatly helps to spread out the cases, and that at this point thousands of beds for coronavirus patients are not likely to be required all at once.

As they wait to see how case numbers change, Andersen said hospital staff "hope and pray that [they] have enough rooms and enough beds."

Between the main county hospitals, there are 822 acute care and intensive care beds and 11 additional approved beds.

Marian has the largest bed capacity in North County, with 197 beds and an additional 11-bed unit that has been approved to be installed at the prior hospital location on Church Street in Santa Maria.

Lompoc Valley Medical Center has a total of 54 intensive and acute care beds.

Cottage Health offers 519 acute care beds at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and 52 at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

Dignity Health Central Coast Chief Medical Officer Scott Robertson said at the Tuesday city council meeting that even if only 20% of the population contracted the virus at once, it would still be a severe blow for local hospitals.

Again, however, these cases are less likely to erupt all at once with social distancing to flatten the curve, he said.

"If we needed three, four thousand hospital beds all at once, that would be a severe crisis that no hospital on the Central Coast would be able to meet," he said.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

