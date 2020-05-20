Local leaders join campaign urging residents to wear masks

Since then, it has grown to include other county leaders such as hospital representatives and members of local school districts.

Morris and other leaders said the small price of wearing a mask in public is worth the outcome of being able to keep businesses open.

"The last thing any of us want is for cases to spike again and for us have to have to move backward, and have to re-institute some of the restrictions and closures we've been living with for the past couple of months," he said.

Patino spoke to how wearing a mask can also protect people who are especially susceptible to the virus.

"We've never been through this before, so it's not like we have a road map to follow. But it's so important... to put a mask on or some kind of face covering, not just for yourself, but for other people, for respect for other people," she said.

Masks are not mandated to be worn in public in the county, but public health officials said the possibility has been considered.