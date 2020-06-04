Local NAACP branch holds solidarity rally in Santa Maria; speakers call for equality, justice

Other speakers included Mayor Alice Patino, Councilwoman Gloria Soto, Congressman Salud Carbajal, students and administrators from Hancock College, and representatives from the NAACP and the United Domestic Workers.

Educator and activist Dr. Leola Dublin Macmillan spoke of the beloved community, in which all people are treated equally, something she said African Americans have been asking for since they arrived to the country.

"In the beloved community we don’t need police because everyone is treated equal, and we don’t need violence to solve our problems. We are all given the opportunities to be our best," she said.

Carbajal spoke out strongly against the rise of white supremacy since the 2016 election. As a veteran, he said he was appalled that the president summoned the National Guard against protesters.

"Standing here today, we are saying we will not stand to see another black person killed at the hands of a rogue officer without accountability," he said to cheers from the crowd.

Following the rally and emotional words from speakers, protesters began marching north on Broadway, chanting "No justice, no peace. No racist police," and "What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now."