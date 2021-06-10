While we've discontinued use of our mobile apps for the Lompoc Record, Santa Maria Times and Santa Ynez Valley News, we've moved on to something even better.
Now, you can get local news, local sports and more with just the touch of a button using a home screen shortcut for our websites.
Go to LompocRecord.com on your mobile device and simply do the following:
On iPhone:
- Tap the 'Share' icon
- Select 'Add to Home Screen'
That is it!
Additional Resources -
Run shortcuts from the Home Screen - support.apple.com
How to Add a Website Bookmark to Your Home Screen on iPhone and iPad - MacRumors.com
How to Add a Website to Your iPhone or iPad Home Screen -
On Android:
- Tap the menu icon (three dots in upper right-hand corner)
- Tap 'Add to Homescreen'
- Enter the name for the shortcut and it will be added to your home page.
Additional Resources -
How to Add Websites to the Home Screen on Any Smartphone or Tablet -
Add apps, shortcuts & widgets to your Home screens - support.google.com
How to Add a Website to Android Home Screen - www.maxdalton.how (Video Included)
You can also add photos and personalized titles if you want. You can set the link to go to your favorite page so that instead of starting on our homepage you can go directly to our local sports, opinion or news page. To do this, don't start the process with lompocrecord.com, go to lompocrecord.com/news/local or lompocrecord.com/sports/local or use whatever page you want to land on.
