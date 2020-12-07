You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local nonprofit Stand 4 One serves 160 Thanksgiving meals
editor's pick

Local nonprofit Stand 4 One serves 160 Thanksgiving meals

120720 Stand 4 One Thanksgiving

Families stand in line on Nov. 25 to receive a Thanksgiving dinner, with all the trimmings, provided by local nonprofit Stand 4 One.

 Stand 4 One, Contributed

Local nonprofit Stand 4 One distributed over 150 meals to community members on Thanksgiving, making their second holiday food drive a success, according to program founder and Lompoc resident Veronica Williams.

The nonprofit on Nov. 25 doled out 110 full Thanksgiving meals — including dessert — to families of six to eight people, and fed 50 individuals, Williams said. 

Families and individuals lined up at the El Paraiso food truck stationed in the 7-Eleven parking lot on Ocean Avenue to accept a precooked dinner. 

Funds for the Thanksgiving meal were raised in partnership with community donors, Lompoc Albertsons and Vons, as well as El Rancho Market of Solvang.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News