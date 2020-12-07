Local nonprofit Stand 4 One serves 160 Thanksgiving meals

Local nonprofit Stand 4 One distributed over 150 meals to community members on Thanksgiving, making their second holiday food drive a success, according to program founder and Lompoc resident Veronica Williams.
The nonprofit on Nov. 25 doled out 110 full Thanksgiving meals — including dessert — to families of six to eight people, and fed 50 individuals, Williams said.
Families and individuals lined up at the El Paraiso food truck stationed in the 7-Eleven parking lot on Ocean Avenue to accept a precooked dinner.
Funds for the Thanksgiving meal were raised in partnership with community donors, Lompoc Albertsons and Vons, as well as El Rancho Market of Solvang.
Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.
