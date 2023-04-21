Allan Hancock College invited thousands of local high school and junior high school students to its Santa Maria campus on Friday for the college’s 17th annual Career Exploration Day.

The in-person event offered students the chance to explore potential career paths and learn more about the college’s academic and career technical education programs.

“This is the largest career exploration event our college has ever hosted,” said Hancock superintendent and president Kevin Walther.

