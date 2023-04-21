Allan Hancock College invited thousands of local high school and junior high school students to its Santa Maria campus on Friday for the college’s 17th annual Career Exploration Day.
The in-person event offered students the chance to explore potential career paths and learn more about the college’s academic and career technical education programs.
“This is the largest career exploration event our college has ever hosted,” said Hancock superintendent and president Kevin Walther.
“This a great opportunity for these students to learn how higher education can change their lives and prepare them for successful careers.”
The school said it invited nearly 4,000 students to the event.
Students who attended were able to meet and speak with representatives from more than 150 local businesses, as well as Hancock faculty and staff from the college’s various departments and degree programs.
“We are very close with the community, and many of our welders are actually students from Hancock’s welding program,” said Esteban Carrillo, a Hancock alum and employee at Melfred Borzall, a company that manufactures drilling equipment. “This event is an opportunity to meet potential new employees and tell them how they can get the training and skills they need at Hancock and come work for us."
In addition to learning more about potential careers and the benefits of a college education, students also got the chance to tour the college’s new Fine Arts Complex.
The college’s annual Career Exploration Day is organized by Hancock’s Career Center, which provides resources, support and opportunities for students seeking employment. To learn more about the Career Center, visit www.hancockcollege.edu/careers.