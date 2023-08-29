Shady Lady Hot Sauce, a hot sauce company based in Orcutt and created by Stacy Barber and Chad Miller, grew out of an overload of peppers and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple, who is engaged, started producing the hot sauce from their home garden in 2020 and became a limited liability company in 2021.

Miller had been laid off and Barber was deemed a non-essential employee. “She always wanted a big garden so I made some planter beds and we grew way too many peppers,” quipped Miller.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

